Toyota's Thai unit sees own car sales up 18.5% this year

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 18.5% to 284,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded sales of 239,723 in the country, down 1.9% in 2021, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Orathai Sriring Editing by)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.