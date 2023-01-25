Toyota's Thai unit sees its local car sales up 7.3% this year

BANGKOK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T< expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 7.3% to 310,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded local sales in 2022 of 288,809 units, up 20.5%, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.