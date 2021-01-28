Toyota's Sales, Production Up In December, Decline In FY20

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Thursday that its worldwide sales for the month of December were 987,689 units, up 8.9 percent from last year, driven primarily by sales in North America, China, Europe, and Japan.

Sales inside Japan, including mini vehicles, grew 12.6 percent, and sales outside Japan increased 8.2 percent.

In December, worldwide production improved 11.4 percent to 878,500 units. Production inside of Japan increased 6 percent and production outside of Japan climbed 15.3 percent.

For fiscal 2020, worldwide sales dropped 11.3 percent to 9.53 million units, and worldwide production dropped 14.1 percent to 9.21 million units. Production in China was up 9.5 percent.

