Toyota's sales in China rise 11% in 2020 even as pandemic hits market

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Thursday it sold 1.8 million vehicles last year in China, up 11% from a year earlier, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world's biggest car market.

In China, Toyota has partnerships with FAW and GAC 601238.SS. It also sold 223,700 imported premium Lexus vehicles in China, an increase of 11.5% from 2019.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

