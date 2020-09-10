Toyota's research arm says to form an $800 million investment fund

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T research arm said on Thursday that it would create an $800 million global investment fund.

The fund called Woven Capital is to invest in companies in areas including autonomous mobility and smart cities, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Japanese automaker unveiled a plan to build a prototype "city of the future" called Woven City at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars.

