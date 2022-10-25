Toyota’s new, new EV plan suggests smarter driving

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) -Toyota Motor may be driving towards its third electric-car reboot in just 13 months as it tries to catch up with Tesla, Reuters exclusively reported on Monday. Frequent strategic rejigs like that can often mean corporate bigwigs are flailing for ideas. That may still be possible in this case. But the $218 billion Japanese carmaker’s latest overhaul suggests it’s getting serious about addressing missteps with more speed.

The world’s top carmaker by vehicles sold led the shift towards battery-powered rides when it launched the hybrid Prius a quarter of a century ago. It has been very slow, though, to bulk up in pure electric vehicles, allowing Tesla, and more recently traditional rivals like Ford Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors, to leave it in the dust. That’s because the manufacturer run by Akio Toyoda assumed that it would take decades for demand for EVs to rev up, sources told Reuters.

Electric-vehicle sales, especially in the past two years, have put the lie to that belief; growth has easily outpaced that of Toyota’s hybrids. To his credit, Toyoda responded quickly. In two separate announcements three months apart last year he committed a total of $35 billion with the goal of producing 4 million pure EVs a year by 2030.

It’s still shy of what rivals have pledged to spend. But the mooted overhaul under consideration recognises that it’s not just about how much money is thrown at the issue, but also how it’s spent. A newly designated “business revolution” group has been tasked with revamping the company’s development and manufacturing processes, according to Reuters. Several EV projects have already been put on hold in order to improve efficiency.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is miles ahead, both in developing new battery technology and in keeping costs down. The company on Monday lowered prices of its basic Model 3 and Model Y in China by 9%, tying the reduction to lower supply chain expenses – though analysts reckon it’s a sign of price wars as the Chinese economy falters, as Musk himself warned last week.

Either way, retooling Toyota to boost its electric-vehicle performance would be smart driving.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Toyota Motor may overhaul its electric-vehicle strategy to be able to compete better in the market that has grown faster than its executives expected, Reuters exclusively reported on Oct. 24.

The plan would involve slowing down the rollout of electric vehicles already in development so that Toyota could devise a more efficient manufacturing process. That would ultimately allow the company to sell more battery-powered vehicles at a lower cost of production.

Toyota has already suspended work on some of the 30 EV projects it unveiled in December, per Reuters, including the Toyota Compact Cruiser crossover and the battery-electric Crown.

(Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.