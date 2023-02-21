Toyota's Hino cancels sales of BYD-supplied electric bus due to toxic chemical -Nikkei

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T has cancelled plans to market in Japan a bus supplied by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ as the bus contains a chemical banned under Japanese industry guidelines, the Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

The Poncho Z EV, which the Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T bus- and truck-making unit had planned to launch by March-end, contains the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, the newspaper said.

Hino declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A BYD Japan spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Last week Hino said it had decided to freeze the sale of the Hino Poncho Z EV compact EV bus it announced last year.

The automaker partnered BYD - backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett - in 2020 to develop electric commercial vehicles including buses and trucks, in addition to BYD and Toyota's joint development of electric passenger cars.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.