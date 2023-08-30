News & Insights

Toyota's global sales jump in July to hit monthly record

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

August 30, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor's 7203.T July global sales rose 8% from the same month a year earlier to a record 859,506 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, a day after a system malfunction shut output at all of its domestic assembly plants.

The world's top-selling automaker also reported a 15% increase in global production in July.

Toyota has now posted year-on-year increases in global sales for six months running and production for seven, highlighting its recovery from last year's supply chain snarls and COVID-19-containment measures.

Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.

Numbers for August - which will not be available until next month - are likely to be hit by Tuesday's output suspension. Toyota is restarting operations at its Japan assembly plants on Wednesday following a system glitch that prevented it from ordering components.

The company continues to investigate the cause of the malfunction, but has said it was not due to a cyberattack.

In China, sales fell 15% in July. That contrasted with stronger sales in Japan, the United States and Europe. Domestic sales rose 35% and those in the U.S. increased by 8%.

