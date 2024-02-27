News & Insights

US Markets

Toyota's global output rises by 7% in January

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 27, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Wednesday global vehicle production rose by 7% in January, marking a year-on-year increase for the 13th straight month as the automaker benefited from strong U.S. demand.

Output for January increased to 740,332 vehicles, while worldwide sales rose about 11% from a year earlier as growth in overseas markets such as the United States made up for declining sales in Japan. Both figures include the luxury Lexus brand.

U.S. sales for the month surged 23% while those in Europe gained 2%, offsetting a sharp 14% drop in domestic sales.

While sales in China jumped 39%, the rise was partly due to dealers selling cars on more days than last year due to Chinese New Year-related calendar changes. Toyota said competition in China continued to intensify.

Almost two-fifths of the vehicles the world's largest automaker by volume sold in January were gasoline-electric hybrids.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.