Toyota's Electrified Growth Offsets US Sales Softness in Q1

Toyota Motor’s TM North America operations delivered a largely steady U.S. sales performance in early 2026, as gains in electrified vehicles helped offset softness in several traditional segments.

During the first quarter, Toyota sold 569,420 vehicles in the United States, essentially flat year over year, with sales edging down just 0.1% on both a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis. Electrified models remained a key contributor, accounting for slightly more than half of total deliveries at 287,276 units, down 0.5% on both a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis. Despite the modest decline from last year, the category continued to anchor overall demand.

March results were comparatively weaker. Total monthly sales reached 211,617 vehicles, declining 8.5% year over year on a volume basis and 4.9% on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. However, electrified vehicles stood out as a bright spot, rising to 115,422 units for the month. These models accounted for more than half of total March sales, supported by year-over-year growth in both volume and selling rate metrics.

Performance varied across Toyota’s brand portfolio. The Toyota division recorded modest quarterly growth, with sales rising 0.3% to 488,468 vehicles. Despite the quarterly improvement, March sales for the division fell to 182,606 vehicles, marking a 6.9% year-over-year decline on a volume basis. Electrified models in the Toyota division followed a similar pattern, as first-quarter sales fell 1.4% year over year to 252,369 units while March electrified sales rose 2.4% to 101,500 units.

Lexus, meanwhile, faced broader pressure. The luxury brand posted first-quarter sales of 80,952 vehicles, marking a 2.5% decline year over year. March performance was notably weaker, with sales falling to 29,011 vehicles — down 17.3% year over year on a volume basis and 14% on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. Even so, Lexus continued to gain traction in electrified vehicles, with sales rising 6.2% year over year to 34,907 units for the quarter and 3.2% to 13,922 units in March.

Several nameplates delivered standout performances. The Corolla Cross gasoline variant and the Grand Highlander Hybrid achieved record sales. Lexus models, such as the RZ and NX plug-in hybrid, also posted all-time highs.

Toyota currently offers 32 electrified models across its Toyota and Lexus lineup, underscoring its multi-pathway electrification strategy. Per Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America, limited inventory and production constraints, particularly during the ramp-up of key models such as the RAV4, weighed on results.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Toyota stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 2 cents and 16 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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