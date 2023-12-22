News & Insights

US Markets
ASII

Toyota's Daihatsu to halt domestic production until end-Jan - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

December 22, 2023 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink and Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor's 7203.T small car unit Daihatsu Motor has decided to halt production at all its domestic plants until the end of January, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday, without citing sources.

Following the Nikkei report, a Daihatsu spokesperson said the company was still holding discussions about the matter internally.

The small car specialist said on Wednesday it would halt shipments of all of its vehicles after a safety investigation found issues involving 64 models, including almost two dozen sold under Toyota's brand.

The automaker, which is fully owned by Toyota, has resumed shipments from its subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, the spokesperson said, adding that it was the only unit where the company had done so.

Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk ASII.JK and Toyota Tsusho 8015.T also own a stake in the joint venture.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.