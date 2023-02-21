US Markets

Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025 -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

February 21, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds Toyota spokesperson comment in third paragraph

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in summer 2025, aiming for monthly output of more than 10,000 by the year's end, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell about 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026, according to the report.

Toyota spokesperson said the reported details were not something the company had announced, and that there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the United States.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.