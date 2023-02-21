Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025 -Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in summer 2025, aiming for monthly output of more than 10,000 by the year's end, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell about 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026, according to the report.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.