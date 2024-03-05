Toyota will respond to union's wage demands on Mar 13, spokesperson says

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T did not respond to its union's 2024 wage hike demands at the third round of pay negotiations on Wednesday, and the company will make the formal response on March 13, a company spokesperson said.

