News & Insights

Toyota will respond to union's wage demands on Mar 13, spokesperson says

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

March 05, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Maki Shiraki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T did not respond to its union's 2024 wage hike demands at the third round of pay negotiations on Wednesday, and the company will make the formal response on March 13, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.