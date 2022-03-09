Toyota will meet union demands for pay hikes in fiscal year -president

Toyota Motor Corp agreed on Wednesday that its unionists' demand for annual salary and bonus hikes will be fully met in the new fiscal year, President Akio Toyoda said.

"We will pay salary and bonus in line with (the union's) demand," Toyoda was quoted as saying during the third round of labour and management talks for 2022.

