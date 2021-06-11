Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

Masamichi Okada also said Japan's manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

