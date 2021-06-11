Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

Masamichi Okada also said Japan's manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.