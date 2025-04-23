Markets
TM

Toyota West Virginia Plans To Invest $88 Million In New Hybrid Transaxle Line

April 23, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Wednesday announced Toyota West Virginia's plan to invest $88 million to assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles, showing the company's commitment towards providing customers with a variety of drivetrain options.

Scheduled to commence production in late 2026, the drivetrain component is estimated to help power future North American-assembled Toyota and Lexus models.

With this investment, the automaker's total investment in the plant will stand at more than $2.8 billion along with employment opportunities to over 2,000 workers.

Additionally, Toyota West Virginia is donating $100,000 to the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at Marshall University to support the center's workforce development program.

Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $182.61, up 2.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.