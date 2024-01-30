Toyota Warns Drivers Of 50K Cars To Get Immediate Repairs To Fix Airbag That Could Explode

(RTTNews) - Toyota on Monday asked owners of 50,000 older US vehicles to get immediate recall repairs because an airbag inflator could explode and potentially kill motorists.

The Japanese auto giant said the "do not drive" advisory covers some 2003-04 model year Corolla, 2003-04 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-05 Rav 4s with Takata airbag inflators.

The company said certain airbags found in the subject vehicles are under an "URGENT" airbag safety recall. Due to the age of the vehicles, if the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.

The company has asked owners of these vehicles to not to drive these vehicles until the free safety recall repair has been conducted.

More than 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 US deaths, and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Over the last decade, over 67 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled in the United States by more than 20 automakers, and more than 100 million inflators worldwide, in the biggest auto safety callback in history.

