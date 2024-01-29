News & Insights

US Markets

Toyota warns 50,000 vehicle owners to stop driving, get immediate repairs

Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

January 29, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Monday it is urging the owners of 50,000 older vehicles to get immediate recall repairs because an air bag inflator could explode and potentially kill motorists.

The Japanese automaker said the "Do Not Drive" advisory covers some 2003-2004 model year Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-2005 RAV4s with Takata air bag inflators.

More than 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 U.S. deaths, and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.