Toyota vs Honda – The Samurai Warriors

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) commenced operations in 1933 as the automobile division of Toyota Industries Corporation. In 1982, the Toyota Motor company and Toyota Motor Sales merged into one company, the Toyota Motor Corporation of today. As of March 31, 2019, Toyota operated through 608 consolidated subsidiaries (including variable interest entities) and 201 affiliated companies. Toyota primarily conducts business in the automotive industry. Toyota also conducts business in finance and other industries.

Toyota has various competitors across the world. In this analysis we see how Toyota does against Honda, a fellow Japanese Automobile company.

How does Toyota’s Automotive Revenue compare with Honda’s Automotive Revenue?

Toyota had a constant increase in automotive revenue over the past few years. It rose from $238.4 billion in 2017 to $243.6 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and revenue to be around $253.4 billion in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Honda has also seen a constant increase in automotive revenue over the past few years. It rose from $93.4 billion in 2017 to $99.7 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and revenue to be around $102.8 billion in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Toyota’s & Honda’s Automotive Revenue can be divided into 2 Key Metrics:

Toyota has seen a near flat sales volume over the last 3 years. It has stayed at around 9 million units from 2017 to 2019. Trefis estimates sales volume to improve a little to around 9.2 million in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Meanwhile, Honda has seen a constant increase in sales volume over the past few years. It rose from 5 million units in 2017 to 5.3 million in 2019. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and sales volume to reach around 5.4 million units in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Toyota’s average revenue per vehicle has seen a small drop in 2018 to $26.5K per vehicle but recovered in 2019 to around $27.1K per vehicle. Trefis estimates the metric to further improve to around $27.7K per vehicle in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Similarly, Honda has also seen continuous fluctuation of the average revenue per vehicle metric as it increased to $18.8K per vehicle in 2018 but fell to $18.7K per vehicle in 2019. Trefis estimates the metric to increase to $19.1K per vehicle in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Comparing Automotive Segment’s Gross Margin:

Toyota’s Automotive segment’s Gross margin has been fluctuating over the past few years. The metric increased from 24.2% in 2017 to 25% in 2018 but fell to 24.1% in 2019. Trefis estimates a bit of recovery in 2019 and the metric to reach around 24.2% of Automotive Revenue.

Honda’s Automotive segment’s Gross margin has also been fluctuating over the past few years. The metric decreased from 17.4% in 2017 to 16.33% in 2018 but increased to 19% in 2019. Trefis estimates a bit of fall in 2019 and the metric to reach around 18.5% of Automotive Revenue.

Conclusion:

As per the comparison above we can see that for Automotive sector Toyota performs much better with respect to sales volume, average price per vehicle, Overall revenue, and Gross Margins.

While Honda, though not as good as Toyota in the segment, has shown an overall positive growth especially in terms of Overall revenue in the segment and sales volume.

Overall, both the companies seem to have a positive outlook despite the uncertainty around the global automotive market.

