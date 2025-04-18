Toyota vs. Ford: Which Stock Has Seen Better Returns Over the Last 10 Years? 

Toyota and Ford are two of the biggest names in the auto world, each tracing its heritage back many decades. But have they been good investments? And if so, which one has performed better?

Here’s how each company’s stock has performed from 2015 to 2025, the factors that fueled their results and which may be a stronger pick for investors in 2025.

10-Year Snapshot: Toyota and Ford Prices From 2015 to 2025

Toyota’s stock 2015-2025 :

2015: Toyota ended the year near $93.98 and averaged about $97.93, marking a slight 0.89% annual gain.

2020: The closing price reached about $138.88, showing an annual rise of 13.62%. Even in a difficult year across the globe, Toyota's consistent production and diverse product lines helped.

2025: Toyota's closing price (as of April 15, 2025) is $174.24. Over the 10-year span, the stock is significantly higher than in 2015.

Ford’s stock 2015-2025:

2015: Ford ended at roughly $8.47, down 5.40% from 2014.

2020: By year-end, Ford hovered around $6.94, a decline of about 3.88% for 2020. The onset of the pandemic disrupted sales and production, though Ford started unveiling new electric plans.

2025: The price sits near $9.45 as of April 15. While that's above where it stood in late 2015, it's not by much compared to Toyota's stock price jump.

Why Toyota’s Stock Rose More Sharply Than Ford’s

Here’s a look at why Toyota stock has had the edge.

Toyota’s Hybrid Reputation and Investor Confidence

Toyota became synonymous with hybrids like the Prius. That reputation built investor trust, showing that Toyota could handle shifts toward cleaner vehicles without heavy volatility. The automaker’s success with mild hybrids, which do not plug in, boosted sales in many regions eager to cut emissions.

Toyota Avoided the Peak Hype Cycle

While many competitors made bold announcements about going all electric, Toyota kept a slower, more methodical approach. Analysts point out that Toyota didn’t talk up electric vehicles to the same extent as Ford or General Motors. That meant Toyota avoided the “peak hype” moment in late 2021 when auto stocks soared on big EV targets. It also avoided the subsequent letdown many faced when EV rollouts fell behind schedule.



In contrast, in 2021 and 2022, Ford made sweeping claims about ramping up electric-vehicle development. It announced major investments — $50 billion by 2026 — to stake a leadership role in battery-electric models. Yet production delays and supply-chain problems affected the Mach-E and the electric F-150. Investors grew wary when it became clear these ambitious targets might be harder to meet in the near term.

Toyota’s Large Global Footprint and Cost Discipline

Toyota’s large reach across Asia, Europe and North America buffered it against dips in any single market. It also maintained cost discipline, often ending years with high levels of cash on hand. Such prudence, along with a reliable dividend history, tends to attract buy-and-hold investors seeking a stable carmaker.

Outlook for 2025

Both companies have big decisions to make. Toyota plans to expand battery-electric models in the coming years but also invests in fuel-cell and hybrid systems. Ford is rolling out electric crossovers and trucks and is aiming to scale production, though the path to profitability remains uncertain.

Toyota’s record points to incremental gains over hype-driven swings. The company may never see Tesla-like valuations, but it has rewarded loyal shareholders with fewer surprises. However, if you believe Ford’s EV pivot will succeed and that truck and SUV sales will keep profits solid, you might see upside there as well. Just remember, Ford’s shares have faced heavy volatility and sometimes follow big expansions with big pullbacks.

