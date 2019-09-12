Toyota using made-for-Tesla Panasonic batteries for China hybrids -Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has started using batteries that Panasonic Corp 6752.T designed for Tesla Inc TSLA.O in some of its plug-in hybrids sold in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Toyota is using Panasonic's cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans launched in China this year, the Nikkei said, without citing sources. Toyota is believed to have ordered about 50,000 of the batteries, the paper said.

A Panasonic spokeswoman said the company was not in a position to comment as a supplier, while Toyota declined to comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kevin Buckland Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

