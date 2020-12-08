Toyota unveils new fuel cell car in fresh push on hydrogen technology

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp put its revamped Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, with 30% greater range, on sale on Wednesday in a fresh push to promote zero-emission technology amid growing demand for electric vehicles, including its own.

By the end of September Toyota had sold only 11,100 of its first generation Mirai, almost six years after its launch. Most other automakers have eschewed FCV in favour of electric vehicles (EV).

In 2019, automakers sold 2.1 million electric cars, 40% more than the previous year, the International Energy Agency says.

The new Mirai launch comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a goal in October to cut Japan's carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Toyota had planned to use the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a platform to showcase its fuel cell technology, with 100 buses meant to shuttle visitors between venues.

The Japanese firm is also looking to China, the world's biggest automarket, which has just about 7,000 FCVs, versus more than 4 million EVs, to boost demand.

Fresh support measures for FCVs announced in September included requiring projects with government subsidies to boost the number of hydrogen-charging stations and efforts to cut the price of the fuel.

($1=104.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters