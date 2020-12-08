Toyota unveils new fuel cell car in fresh push on hydrogen technology

By the end of September Toyota had sold only 11,100 of its first generation Mirai, almost six years after its launch. Most other automakers have eschewed FCV in favour of electric vehicles (EV).

In 2019, automakers sold 2.1 million electric cars, 40% more than the previous year, the International Energy Agency says.

The new Mirai launch comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a goal in October to cut Japan's carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Toyota had planned to use the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a platform to showcase its fuel cell technology, with 100 buses meant to shuttle visitors between venues.

The Japanese firm is also looking to China, the world's biggest automarket, which has just about 7,000 FCVs, versus more than 4 million EVs, to boost demand.

Fresh support measures for FCVs announced in September included requiring projects with government subsidies to boost the number of hydrogen-charging stations and efforts to cut the price of the fuel.

($1=104.1300 yen)

