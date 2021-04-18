Toyota Unveils All-electric SUV Concept

(RTTNews) - Toyota has unveiled an all-electric SUV concept named "Toyota bZ4X Concept." It is the first of a new battery electric vehicle or BEV line-up under the new Toyota "bZ" - Beyond Zero brand.

Jointly developed with Subaru, the Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept is built on the new e-TNGA BEV- platform. This means the production version will combine Toyota quality with Subaru's all-wheel drive expertise.

The bZ4X SUV concept features a long wheelbase with short overhangs, resulting in a distinctive design with ample interior space. The open-concept interior is designed to enhance driver comfort and confidence on the road.

The location of the SUVs instrument panel at a low position and meters above the steering wheel also helps expand the vehicle's sense of space and increases visibility for safe and secure driving.

The Toyota bZ4X Concept joins a full line-up of electrified vehicles - a line-up that, in total, accounts for more than 40 percent of all alternative powertrain vehicles sold in the U.S. The alternative powertrains include battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell electrics, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The Japanese automaker said it plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. The future line-up will feature 15 battery electric vehicles, including seven carrying the Beyond Zero brand moniker.

In addition, Toyota plans to bring electrification to its pickup truck line-up in the near future, including hybrid and BEV powertrains.

The electrified and alternative-fuel vehicles will help Toyota move-ahead toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota noted that it plans to produce the Toyota bZ4X in Japan and China. It expects to start worldwide sales of the model by the middle of 2022. It will share U.S. product details at a later date.

