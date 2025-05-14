Markets
Toyota Unveils 2026 C-HR BEV

May 14, 2025 — 07:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota announced the all-new 2026 Toyota C-HR Battery Electric Vehicle, with 338 combined system net hp and a manufacturer-estimated all electric driving range rating of up to 290-miles. Also, the C-HR features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The Vehicle will come with a 14-inch touchscreen that runs the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. The 2026 C-HR BEV is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships nationwide in 2026.

The 2026 Toyota C-HR BEV comes with standard AWD with electric motors housed in the front and rear eAxles. It will have a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 74.7-kWh and an 11-kW on-board AC charger. It will have a NACS charging port that is compatible with Level Three DC fast-charging.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
