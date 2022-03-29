Toyota unit Hino slashes full-year forecast after emissions falsification

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T truck unit on Tuesday slashed its full-year earnings outlook by more than 40% citing the impact of an emissions scandal that prompted Japan's transport ministry to revoke its certification of four engines.

Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T said it now expects to report an operating profit of 32 billion yen ($259 million) in the year to March 31, from a previous forecast of 54 billion yen.

The company this month admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel economy performance for three of its engines.

($1 = 123.6400 yen)

(Reporting by David DolanEditing by Kirsten Donovan)

