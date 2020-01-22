Toyota union to seek smaller pay rise in 2020 vs last year -NHK

Toyota Motor Corp's labour union plans to seek an average pay rise of 10,100 yen ($91.98) per month in wage negotiations this year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, 600 yen less than the increase granted last year.
