Toyota Tsusho Set To Buy Majority Stake In SB Renewable Energy Business From SoftBank

In the Asian afternoon trading session on Wednesday, Toyota Tsusho (JP:8015), a member of the Toyota Group (JP:7203) announced a deal with Softbank Group (JP:9984) to buy its renewable energy business subsidiary called SB Energy Corp.

While no financial terms were disclosed regarding the transaction, Toyota announced that it would acquire 85% of the company with Softbank retaining 15% ownership of the entity.

SB Energy was a company created back in response to the great earthquake which occurred in 2011.

The aim of the transaction would be to maximize synergies within the renewable energy segment of both groups of companies.

In agreement with the merger, Toyota Tsusho and Softbank intend to explore collaboration possibilities within the renewable segments of each business which include the development of renewable energy, electric power supply and demand adjustment with the target of achieving carbon neutrality.

The latest deal comes after Toyota Tsusho Group in 2021 announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 2019 levels by 50% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Softbank and Toyota group are two of Japan's largest companies with primary listings in the top 10 ranked by market cap size. The collaboration could see meaningful results when putting some of Japan's greatest minds together to achieve a positive goal.

Toyota Tshusho already owns the largest wind power generator through its subsidiary Eurus Energy which has a capacity of 3,701MW.

SB Energy has constructed and operated a total of 773.0MW of renewable energy from solar and wind power projects.

Once the transaction is completed, Toyota Tshusho will become one of Japan’s largest solar and wind power operators.

Research from the Fintel quant platform highlighted that Toyota Tsusho has a high value score of 80.97 which indicates the stock is trading on an attractive valuation relative to global peers. The stock currently trades on an undemanding PE ratio of 7.09x.

In addition to a cheap PE ratio, the stock is also showing attractive growth in on an EV/EBIT valuation, which is shown in the chart below.

The stock lags in the institutional ownership segment with an average Fund Sentiment Score of 51.80. The score ranks Toyota Tsusho in the bottom 50% of 36,217 globally screened securities.

Institutional share ownership has remained flat over the last few years following sideways share price trends since the beginning of 2021.

Toyota Tsusho Corp has 208 institutional owners and shareholders that have filed 13D/G or 13F forms with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). These institutions hold a total of 16,976,738 shares. Largest shareholders include Vanguard, iShares, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Fidelity International and JP Morgan.

