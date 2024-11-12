Toyota Tsusho Pursues Full Ownership of Elematec

Toyota Tsusho (JP:8015) has released an update.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has announced a tender offer to acquire all remaining shares of its subsidiary, Elematec Corporation, aiming to make it a wholly-owned entity. The company currently holds a 58.63% stake in Elematec and proposes a purchase price of 2,400 yen per share. This move is part of a strategic transaction to consolidate ownership and streamline operations.

