Toyota to suspend Russian plant owing to parts supply problems -Asahi

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has decided to suspend production at its factory in Russia because of difficulties in procuring components, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The factory in St. Petersburg built about 80,000 vehicles last year, including the RAV4 sport utility vehicle (SUV), and has an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by David Goodman )

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.