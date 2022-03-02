Toyota to suspend Russian plant owing to parts supply problems -Asahi

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has decided to suspend production at its factory in Russia because of difficulties in procuring components, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The factory in St. Petersburg built about 80,000 vehicles last year, including the RAV4 sport utility vehicle (SUV), and has an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

