Toyota To Suspend Operations At All 14 Plants In Japan Due To Computer System Failure : Reports

August 29, 2023 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) will suspend operations at all 14 of its plants in Japan from Tuesday evening due to a computer system failure, according to several media reports.

The automaker has not been able to order components due to production system malfunction. The company doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, the reports said.

The company reportedly said it did not know when they would restart.

Toyota shut all of its plants in the country in March last year after its domestic suppliers Kojima Industries suffered a system failure caused by a cyberattack.

