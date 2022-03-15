Toyota to suspend additional production in March on chip shortage

Contributors
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday there will be an additional domestic production suspension in March due to semiconductor shortages.

Adds details

March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Tuesday there will be an additional domestic production suspension in March due to semiconductor shortages.

Toyota will suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month. The production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected due to the suspension, a Toyota spokesperson told Reuters.

Toyota said last week it will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Uttaresh.V and Kim Coghill)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters