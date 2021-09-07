Toyota to spend over $13.5 bln to develop EV batteries and supply systems by 2030

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system.

Adds details from conference, background

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system.

The world's largest automaker by volume uses a range of battery types in its vehicles and is also considered the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries - a potential game changer for automakers because they are more energy dense, charge faster and are less prone to catching fire. If developed successfully, they could replace liquid lithium-ion batteries.

It said, however, it was still struggling with the short service life of these cells.

"We are still searching for the best materials to use," Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Efforts to mass produce solid-state batteries have stumbled as they are expensive to fabricate and are prone to crack when they expand and contract during use.

Toyota also plans to use solid-state batteries in hybrid electric vehicles such as the Prius, it said.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters