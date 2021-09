TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Tuesday it expects investments for development of its battery supply system and research and development to be about 1.5 trillion yen ($13.65 billion) by 2030.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.