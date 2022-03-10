Toyota to slash production by between 5-20% from previous plan - paper

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has told its main suppliers it would reduce domestic production by up to 20% from previous its plan for the three months starting April, a regional newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker is planning to scale back domestic production by about 20% in April, roughly 10% in May and about 5% in June from previous plan, the Chubu Keizai Shimbun reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

