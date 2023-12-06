Toyota to sell entire stake in Japan's Harmonic Drive Systems -filing

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T, a Japanese maker of speed reducers, said on Wednesday that Toyota Motor 7203.T would sell its entire stake of 4,379,400 shares in it in the open market overseas.

The sale price is undecided, it said in a regulatory filing.

Harmonic Drive Systems said it would buy back up to 700,000 of its own shares, worth up to 0.73% of its outstanding stock, to reduce the impact of the sale on its shareholders.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

