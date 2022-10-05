Toyota to resume selling its first mass-produced EV after safety concern recall -sources

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) after a recall due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The automaker will submit measures to fix defective parts of the vehicle to Japan's transport ministry by Thursday, the sources said.

Toyota in June recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

