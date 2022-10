Toyota to resume sale of first mass-produced EV after recall -sources

Adds details of recall

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, which it had recalled due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after it was first rolled out.

The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information has not been made public.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

The SUV was recalled because sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.

Subaru Corp 7270.T was also forced to recall its first all-electric vehicle jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra, for the same reason.

