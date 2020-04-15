Toyota to reopen Onnaing plant in northern France

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp. 7203.T will resume production at its Onnaing plant in northern France on April 21, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday.

Output at the Onnaing site, which had suspended production of the Yaris mini when France ordered a coronavirus lockdown in mid-March, will ramp up gradually on a single day shift for the first two weeks, the company said in a statement.

