Toyota to reinvest in Isuzu to partner on connected commercial vehicles, fuel cells - Nikkei

March 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will reinvest in Isuzu Motors Ltd 7202.T to work together on connected commercial vehicles and fuel cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Toyota truck unit Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T will also join in deepening cooperation in these areas, the Japanese newspaper said.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

