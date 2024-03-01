News & Insights

Toyota to recall 381,199 vehicles in US, NHTSA says

March 01, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T is recalling 381,199 vehicles in the United States as an axle shaft separation can impact vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

