Toyota to recall 381,199 vehicles in US, NHTSA says

March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T is recalling 381,199 vehicles in the United States as an axle shaft separation can impact vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

