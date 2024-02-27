News & Insights

Toyota to recall 280,663 vehicles in US on concerns over unexpected movement, says NHTSA

Credit: REUTERS/JORDAN VONDERHAAR

February 27, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday Toyota 7203.T will recall 280,663 pickup trucks and SUVs and issue a software update to address concerns over unexpected movement caused when vehicles are in neutral and brakes are not applied.

Dealers will issue a free software update on impacted vehicles for the transmission control ECU (electronic control unit) software, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall includes certain Tundra, Tundra hybrids and Lexus LX600 vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024 as well as Sequoia SUVs manufactured last year.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.