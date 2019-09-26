Toyota to raise its stake in Subaru to over 20% - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to raise its stake in Subaru Corp 7270.T to more than 20% from around 17% now, expanding their partnership to invest more effectively in new technologies, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The move is seen costing more than 70 billion yen ($650 million) based on Subaru's stock market value, the Japanese business daily said, without citing sources. Subaru will spend the same amount to buy a stake of less than 1% in Toyota, it said.

