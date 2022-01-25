Toyota to produce record 11 mln cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable - Nikkei

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Recasts with source

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters