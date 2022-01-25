Toyota to produce record 11 mln cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable - Nikkei

Recasts with source

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

