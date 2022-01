TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to produce record a 11 million cars in the fiscal year of 2022 as long as chip supplies are stable, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

