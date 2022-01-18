Toyota to produce 700,000 vehicles in February - Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will build 700,000 cars globally in February, up 10% on the year, but leaving a million vehicles to be made in March if the world's biggest carmaker is to hit an annual target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said.

