Toyota to produce 700,000 vehicles in February - Nikkei

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 cars globally in February, up 10% on the year, but leaving a million vehicles to be made in March if the world's biggest carmaker is to hit an annual target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said.

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will build 700,000 cars globally in February, up 10% on the year, but leaving a million vehicles to be made in March if the world's biggest carmaker is to hit an annual target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters