Toyota to market next-gen battery EVs from 2026 built by new EV unit

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 12, 2023 — 09:13 pm EDT

By comparison, the long-range version of the Tesla TSLA.O Model 3 EV has a range of nearly 700 km.

"What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs," Kato said. "We will launch the next-generation battery EVs globally and as a full lineup on the market from 2026."

BEV Factory, established in May, aims to produce about 1.7 million vehicles by 2030, Kato said.

Toyota seeks to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million, or about one-third of its global volume, by 2030.

In April, the automaker sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of its global sales in a single month for the first time.

