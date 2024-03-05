News & Insights

Toyota to make battery venture with Panasonic wholly owned subsidiary

March 05, 2024 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Panasonic Holdings 6752.T to make one of their joint ventures the automaker's wholly owned subsidiary.

The firm, Primearth EV Energy Co, plans to begin production of batteries for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles on top of batteries for gasoline hybrid vehicles it already manufactures.

The acquisition is expected in late March, Toyota said.

