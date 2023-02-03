Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

February 03, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker will introduce a luxury sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota Century, in its home market sometime between August and the end of March 2024, Nikkei said, citing anonymous sources.

A Toyota spokesperson said the company could not comment on its product plans.

The second luxury model is a minivan version of its Lexus brand, the Lexus LM, Nikkei said, likely to go on sale in the second half of the next financial year, which runs from April through March 2024.

Toyota is aiming for all sales of its luxury Lexus brand to be battery electric vehicles in Europe, North America and China by 2030 and all of the brand's sales globally starting in 2035, it said in December 2021.

In March of that year, the company said it planned to introduce 20 new or improved Lexus models by 2025, of which more than 10 would be electric.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.