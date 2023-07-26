Toyota To Launch New Land Cruiser On August 1

News & Insights

July 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) Wednesday announced the launch of the Toyota Land Cruiser on August 1 of this year.

The Landcruiser reportedly will be twinned with the 2024 Lexus GX, and powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp and 478 lb-ft of torque.

It will also feature a 10-speed automatic and 2-speed transfer case to distribute the power to all four wheels via a full-time four-wheel-drive system.

